Temporarily occupied Crimea will be returned by combined means - military force and diplomacy.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov stated this in an interview with LIGA.net, commenting on the fears of politicians and experts of the Western countries that Crimea is a "red line" and exclusively diplomatic history.

He noted that Ukraine should return to the borders of 1991, which are generally recognized in the world.

"I am not interested in listening to the opinions of some people who do not reflect the position of the Ukrainian people. I have the opposite opinion. We will take back all the lost territories. Ukraine is a country recognized within the borders of 1991. Who does not agree with this - does not agree with the world order that has existed since the end of World War II and with the new principles of the UN. Crimea will be returned in a combined way: by force and diplomacy. But there will be nothing without force. Our units will go there with arms in their hands," he said.

