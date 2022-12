The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 Pion self-propelled guns and hit the headquarters of the invaders, where a meeting of officers was held.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The defeat of the manpower and equipment of the invaders in the previous days has been confirmed. So, in the Donetsk Region, 4 Pion 2S7 self-propelled artillery installations were destroyed, and in the area of Zabaryne, Kherson Region, the headquarters of the invaders was hit, where a meeting of officers of the southern military district of the armed forces of the Russian Federation was held. As a result, up to 70 servicemen were injured," the General Staff said.

The death toll is being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of two enemy artillery systems in the Zaporizhzhia Region on December 22, and more than 70 invaders were wounded.