Police Will Increase Patrols For New Year Holidays, And Local Authorities Will Set Curfews

The police will increase the number of patrols for the New Year holidays, and local authorities will set curfews.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the National Police.

"Whether a curfew will be in effect on New Year's Eve or not depends on the decision of the local military administrations. Only they will determine this restriction," the authority said.

If the curfew is in effect, then, accordingly, the police will monitor its observance by citizens.

"In general, during the festive period, we increase the number of patrols, create additional investigative and operational, explosive teams," the police added.

The National Police emphasizes that it will do everything necessary to ensure the maximum safety of people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the curfew will not be canceled on New Year's Eve in Kyiv.

The curfew has been extended on the territory of the Kyiv Region until January 1, 2023. You can be outside at night only if you have a special pass. The curfew in the Kyiv Region will be in effect every day from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Such temporary restrictions, by order of the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, apply throughout the entire territory of the region.