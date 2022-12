As of Monday, December 26, a significant shortage of electricity remains in the power system of Ukraine, emergency shutdowns have been introduced in Kyiv and 5 regions.

The press service of Ukrenergo announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of December 26, the power deficit in the grid remains significant. There are also restrictions in the power transmission system due to significant damage to the main networks by massive attacks by Russians. In this regard, consumption limits have been brought to all regions. Currently, due to exceeding consumption limits, emergency shutdowns have been introduced in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Lviv, Kyiv Regions and in Kyiv," the message says.

Repair work continues on generation facilities and power grids damaged by nine massive Russian attacks.

The company notes that due to the scale and complexity of the damage, the restoration of equipment and the functioning of a number of key facilities requires significant time.

Ukrenergo, generation and operators of distribution systems are doing everything possible to improve the situation with electricity supply in the country.

"We are ready for any scenarios and under any conditions to resume the operation of the power system," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia destroyed about 50% of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.