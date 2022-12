President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Anatolii Kutsevol as Ambassador to Latvia instead of Oleksandr Mishchenko, and he also appointed Dmytro Senik, Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, as Ambassador Concurrent to Bahrain. This is stated in decrees No. 881,882 and 878 of December 23, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since October 2020, Kutsevol has been the Deputy State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The dismissed Mishchenko was the Ambassador to Latvia from February 2019, until 2019 he was the Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Zelenskyy appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Senik as Ambassador to the UAE in May.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 23, Zelenskyy also appointed Mayanist scientist Yurii Poliukhovych as Ambassador to Peru, entrepreneur Olesia Ilashchuk as Ambassador to Bulgaria instead of Vitalii Moskalenko.