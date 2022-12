Russians Lack Blood. All Doctors In Horlivka Obliged To Become Donors For Blood Transfusions For Wounded Occup

In the occupied Horlivka of the Donetsk Region, employees of local medical facilities were forced to donate blood due to its acute shortage for transfusions to the wounded soldiers of the occupiers.

This was announced today, December 26, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In the city of Horlivka, Donetsk Region, due to the lack of donor blood, all employees of medical institutions were obliged to donate blood according to the established schedule," the command stated.

And a large number of wounded soldiers continue to arrive at the hospitals of the Russian troops in the occupied territory of the Luhansk Region.

Recently, about 50 seriously wounded enemy soldiers were brought to the medical facility of occupied Starobilsk, which the Russians turned into a hospital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the part of the Kherson Region controlled by the occupiers, the Russian military "discharged" all the patients of one of the hospitals in order to use it exclusively for the treatment of the wounded.

And on December 19, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that in the occupied territory of the Luhansk Region, the Russians are massively repurposing the work of local hospitals to receive wounded soldiers.