The head of the human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties, which received the Nobel Prize, Oleksandra Matviychuk, said that the occupiers keep civilian prisoners in torture chambers in the occupied territories and in pre-trial detention centers and other places of deprivation of liberty on the territory of Russia.

She told about this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"It all depends on specific periods of time. In the Kyiv and Kharkiv Regions, every village had a chamber for torture and illegal detention of people. These chambers were located in different places: the basement of a school or administrative building, a kindergarten, a residential building," she answered questions in which places civilians are held captive.

According to the organization's database, the number of civilian prisoners is 700 people.

Matviychuk noted that this figure is only the tip of the iceberg, so it does not reflect the real picture.

"It is known that some people are illegally transferred to occupied territories that have long been under the control of the Russian Federation (some territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, Crimea). There are also facts of the transfer of civilian prisoners to pre-trial detention centers and to official places of deprivation of liberty on the territory of Russia," the laureate added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Center for Civil Liberties recorded 28,000 war crimes committed by Russians.