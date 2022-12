Banking Network POWER BANKING Created. It Will Work Even In Blackout - NBU

The banking network POWER BANKING has been created, which will work even under blackout conditions.

This is stated in the NBU message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the initiative of the National Bank, all systemically important banks united to create a joint banking network - POWER BANKING. This is a joint network of bank branches throughout Ukraine that will work and provide banking services to customers even in a critical situation during blackout," the National Bank said.

United network branches are provided with alternative energy sources and backup communication channels, have enhanced cash collection and additional personnel.

It is noted that today the POWER BANKING network unites all 14 systemically important banks, whose branches have become the basis of this network, and attracts other participants in the banking market.

Currently, more than 1,000 branches in all regions of the country are additionally equipped for work during blackout (about 80% of them are branches of systemically important banks).

Under blackout conditions, a certain list of urgent banking services will be available to all customers in POWER BANKING network branches, namely:

- receiving cash (at ATMs or at the cash desk);

- payments, transfer of funds (at the cash desk or at self-service terminals);

- currency exchange (if cash currency is available at the cash desk);

- consultations of managers on financial issues.

In addition, the branches of the POWER BANKING network introduced ATM national roaming.

Its goal is to provide Ukrainians with the opportunity to withdraw an increased amount of cash in the ATM of any bank of the network, sufficient to meet current needs and form a certain stock.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the National Bank proposed banks to introduce a "national ATM roaming."