Naftogaz agreed on purchase of 450 million cubic meters of gas from the Norwegian Equinor and other sellers

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has agreed with Norway's largest oil and gas company Equinor on the purchase of 350 million cubic meters of gas, as well as the purchase of 100 million cubic meters of gas from other sellers.

Oleksii Chernyshov, the board chairman of Naftogaz, announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"During this week, Naftogaz has provided almost another half a billion cubic meters of gas. It is about 350 million cubic meters of blue fuel from our partner, the Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor. And also about 100 million cubic meters of gas, which we purchased on the market from the sellers authorized by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). I am grateful to our partners for their support and cooperation in such difficult times. The next goal is to obtain an additional volume of gas for the generation of electricity, the need for which arose due to the shelling of the energy infrastructure. After the specified purchases, this volume is less than 2 billion cubic meters," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in December, Naftogaz agreed with the Norwegian Equinor on the purchase of an additional volume of gas.

For the heating season of 2022-2023, Ukraine needs an additional 3 billion cubic meters of gas worth more than USD 4 billion.

The Cabinet handed over UAH 12.7 billion received from the Canadian government for the purchase of gas to Naftogaz.

Norway will also provide Naftogaz with a grant of EUR 195 million for the purchase of gas.