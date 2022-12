Explosion heard again at Engels airfield where strategic bombers are based in Russia

A powerful explosion thundered this night near the town of Engels in the Saratov Oblast, where the Engels-2 airbase of the Russian Air and Space Forces is located. Strategic bombers that launch missiles across Ukraine are based there.

This is reported by local Telegram channels.

A local channel published a video taken by one of the surveillance cameras in Engels.

The video starts with the sound usually made by jet planes or rockets during their flight. After that, a not very loud explosion sound is heard.

However, after a few seconds, the buildings that fall into the camera lens are illuminated by the flash from the explosion. At the same time, a rather loud explosion sounds.

The Russian Telegram channel Baza writes that, according to local residents, an explosion was initially heard from the side of the airfield. After that, an air alert was activated at the air base.

Also, according to this channel, as a result of the explosion at the airfield casualties were reported.

Engels-2 air base is a base of the Russian Air Force, located near the town of Engels, Saratov Oblast.

According to information from open sources, this airfield is the only one in Russia where the strategic aviation of the Russian army is based.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 5, an explosion was heard at the Engels-2 airbase in the Saratov Oblast. As a result of the incident, two Tu-95 strategic bombers were damaged.

On the same day, an explosion occurred at the Diaghilev military airfield in the Ryazan Oblast of the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia confirmed the information about the explosions at the airfields only at the end of that day. The department said that it was an attack by Ukrainian drones. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not comment on this.