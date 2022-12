Defenders of Ukraine hit five control points and an area of concentration of Russians. Meanwhile, the occupiers hit dozens of peaceful cities.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During December 25, the Russians launched a missile attack on the Kupiansk area of the Kharkiv Region. They also carried out more than 10 MLRS attacks.

The threat of enemy air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure remains throughout Ukraine.

It is also reported that the occupiers for intimidation continue chaotic shelling of civilians in liberated cities and villages along the right bank of the Dnieper. Thus, Beryslav, Kherson Region, is subjected to systematic mortar attacks. In addition, in the Kherson direction, the civilian infrastructure of several settlements suffered from shelling. There are casualties among the population.

Also during December 25, the air force of the Defense Forces launched two attacks on the enemy concentration areas, and units of missile forces and artillery hit five control points and an enemy manpower concentration area.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, December 23, Russian troops fired at Kherson using ammunition with prohibited white phosphorus.

Meanwhile, at least 13 people were killed and more than 60 were injured as a result of shelling of Kherson and the right-bank part of the Kherson Region by the Russian occupation army.