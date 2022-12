Russia Will Transfer Su-35 Fighters To Iran Instead Of Kamikaze Drones Received - Media

Iran will soon receive a squadron of fourth-generation Su-35 fighters from Russia. In this way, Moscow will pay for the transfer of Iranian-made drones that the Russian military uses in Ukraine.

This was announced on air by the 12th Israeli television channel, IsraelInfo reports.

It concerns 24 Su-35 fighters, which Russia originally planned to sell to Egypt. Later, the United States persuaded the country's authorities to abandon the purchase of Russian aircraft.

In the seventh month of the full-scale invasion, Iran began supplying the Russian army with strike and reconnaissance drones. Then Moscow decided what to do with the fighters that were originally intended for Egypt.

It is noted that currently Russian instructors are training Iranian pilots in Su-35 management.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early December, Western media reported with reference to sources in American intelligence that Russia intends to transfer helicopters and air defense equipment to Iran.

We also reported that according to the British edition of Sky News, in exchange for kamikaze drones, Russia paid EUR 140 million to Iran, and also handed over samples of Western weapons captured in the war in Ukraine.