Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine, but Kyiv and its Western allies allegedly refuse to participate in them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced this in an interview with the Russian state TV channel Rossiya 1, Reuters reports.

"We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are," Putin told Rossiya 1 state television.

The Russian president also said that Russia is acting in the "right direction" in Ukraine, as the West, led by the United States, is trying to split Russia.

"I believe that we are acting in the right direction, we are defending our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people. And we have no other choice but to protect our citizens," Putin said.

The Kremlin says it will fight until it achieves all of its goals, while Kyiv says it will not rest until all Russian soldiers are expelled from Ukraine, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, researchers from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assess the repeated offensive of Russians from Belarusian territory as unlikely, but possible.

British military intelligence believes that there is a shortage of ammunition in Russia.

Meanwhile, an analysis by the German Ministry of Defense sees the possibility of a Russian counteroffensive in April 2023. Targeted missile strikes, including with drones, on Ukraine's critical infrastructure could be part of such a war strategy.

At the same time, U.S. President Joe Biden will be ready to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as soon as Moscow shows "serious readiness" for negotiations on Ukraine, which is currently absent.