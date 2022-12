Ukraine May Receive More Than USD 30 Billion In Financial Support In 2023 - Shmyhal

Ukraine expects to attract USD 32 billion in international support for next year.

Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal announced this. Such information was distributed by the official portal of the Government of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister noted that the assistance includes EUR 18 billion from the European Union and a package from the United States.

"We have special hopes for cooperation with the IMF. G7 countries positively appreciated the Monitoring Program with the participation of the board of directors of the fund. They called for the coordination and implementation of a full-fledged cooperation program between Ukraine and the IMF as soon as possible. We expect it to start in 2023," said Shmyhal.

The Prime Minister added that Ukraine also expects a World Bank loan and a support budget from Japan for next year.

Shmyhal also said that following the negotiations in Washington, Ukraine will receive a military assistance package of about USD 2 billion. It includes new HIMARS systems and a Patriot complex. It will more reliably protect the Ukrainian sky from Russian terrorists.