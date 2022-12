On December 24, during the day, 225 enemy strikes and more than 28 clashes were recorded in the Bakhmut direction, the Russians lost more than 90 people killed and 100 wounded. For this, within the framework of the National Telethon, a spokesman for the Eastern group of troops Serhii Cherevatyi said.

"The enemy is constantly trying to break through our defense in the Bakhmut area. This day, the enemy launched 225 strikes from various types of artillery, tanks, multiple rocket launchers, there were more than 28 clashes. The enemy lost more than 90 people killed and more than 100 wounded in the battles in the Bakhmut direction alone," Cherevatyi said.

The representative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed that the enemy in the Bakhmut area, bearing constant losses, cannot break through the Ukrainian defense.

At the same time, he said that in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka and Vuhledar, "in fact, the intensity of the battles is the same."

"This is the second most stressful direction of our Ukrainian Donbas, where the enemy, using all means, tries to break through and also systematically suffers losses and is not able to do this," Cherevatyi said.