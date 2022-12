Ukrainian defenders over the past day eliminated 620 Russian occupiers. Since the beginning of a full-scale invasion, the losses of the Russian Federation are 102,050 military. This was stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sunday, December 25.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to December 25 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 102,050 (+ 620) persons eliminated,

tanks ‒ 3,011 (+ 5) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 6,010 (+ 16) units,

artillery systems - 1,991 (+ 3) units,

MLRS - 418 (+ 0) units,

air defense systems ‒ 212 (+ 0) units,

aircraft - 283 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 267 (+ 0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 1,706 (+ 0),

cruise missiles ‒ 653 (+ 0),

ships/boats ‒ 16 (+ 0) units,

vehicles and tank trucks - 4,635 (+ 8) units,

special equipment ‒ 178 (+ 0).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aviation of Ukraine during the past day inflicted 4 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian occupiers.

On December 24, Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said that Russia had increased the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea.

On December 22, Russian losses from the beginning of a full-scale invasion exceeded the mark of 100,000 troops.