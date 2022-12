The Russian Federation has increased the ship's grouping in the Black Sea. The threat of missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine is growing.

The South Operational Command company has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The command warns that Russia has now increased the ship's grouping in the Black Sea, which now includes 14 enemy vessels. Among them are surface and 2 underwater missile carriers.

"The total equipment with Kalibrs can reach 24. Presumably, the enemy is preparing to launch missile attacks," the report said.

Ukrainians need to be vigilant and not neglect air raid alarms, the South Operational Command warns.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 24, Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said that Russia had increased the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea.

Also on December 24, Russian invaders fired on the center of Kherson, as a result of which 10 people were killed, 68 people were injured.

At the same time, on December 24, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that the Russian occupiers daily violate the laws and customs of war.