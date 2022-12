Russian troops continue to focus on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. The occupiers are also trying to improve the tactical position in the direction of Kupiansk. In Hornostaivka in the Kherson Region, Russian invaders imposed a 24-hour curfew between December 25, 2022 and January 3, 2023. For almost 10 days, locals are forbidden to leave their apartments and move around the settlement.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Saturday, December 24 (the 304th day of a full-scale invasion) on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The department noted that the military aggressor countries continue to violate the norms of International Humanitarian Law, laws and customs of warfare. So, during the day, the enemy launched three missile attacks on civilian facilities of the Zaporizhzhia Region. They also carried out more than 10 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population. The civil infrastructure of Krasnohryhorivka, Dnipropetrovsk Region and Burhunka, Antonivka, Kherson suffered from shelling. There are killed and wounded among peaceful Ukrainians.

The situation in Volyn, Polissia and Severshchyna directions is unchanged.

"The enemy maintains a military presence, but there are no signs of the formation of offensive groups," the General Staff noted.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the invaders fired from mortars and artillery at the areas of the settlements of Huryiv Kozachok, Kozacha Lopan, Kudiyivka, Strilecha, Ternova, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Nesterne, Zemlianka, Khatnie and Ambarne, Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy fired at the districts of Novomlynsk, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne, Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka and Myasozharivk, Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman direction, the invaders inflicted fire damage on Makiivka, Krasnopopivka, Dibrova in the Luhansk Region, as well as Terny in the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery at the districts of the settlements of Spirne, Berestove, Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Opytne, Stupochky, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Kleban-Byk, Ozarianivka, Pivnichne and New York of the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiivka direction, invaders fired at Kamianka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka of the Donetsk Region fell under the fire of the invaders.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy beat the village of Malynivka, Chervone, Charivne, Bilohirya, Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Zaporizhzhia Region and Manhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Region.

During December 24, aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched three strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. And our rocketeers and gunners hit two areas of concentration of manpower and an anti-aircraft missile system S-300 of the occupiers.