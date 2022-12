Ambassadors of G7 countries have announced their participation in the Urban planning reform (5655).

A joint statement about this was published on the official Twitter account after a meeting with Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – the Minister for Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, specialized deputies, industry experts on the implementation of the reform and the creation of a monitoring group.

“G7 ambassadors were interested to hear about the implementation of Urban planning reform, which we will continue to monitor. Essential that the powers of local communities be preserved,” the statement said.

Recall that Oleksandr Kubrakov invited representatives of G7 countries and all stakeholders of the industry: specialized associations, business, anti-corruption organizations to join the creation of a monitoring group that will monitor the implementation process for joint implementation of reform and the development of by-laws necessary for the launch of the law.