On December 24, due to shelling and damage to equipment, one of the power plants stopped production, a significant shortage of electricity remains in the power system, the most difficult situation is in Kyiv and the Kyiv Region, in the east and south. This is stated in the message, the text of which is posted on the official page of Ukrenergo on Telegram.

"Due to shelling and damage to equipment, one of the power plants stopped production. There are also certain restrictions in the power transmission system caused by damage to trunk networks by Russian attacks," the report said.

Therefore, consumption limits are brought to all regions, exceeding which leads to the application of emergency restrictions.

It is added that due to the consequences of the drone attack on December 19 and new artillery attacks on frontline areas, the most difficult situation is in Kyiv, the Kyiv Region and in the east and south of Ukraine.