World Should See What Evil We Are Fighting Against - Zelenskyy Reacts To Kherson Shelling And Death Of People

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to another terrorist attack that was staged by Russia against civilians of Kherson. He left the corresponding post on his official page on Telegram.

The head of state showed photos of the dead, noting that the world should see how evil Russia is.

Zelenskyy stated that photos with the bodies of killed Kherson people show the real life of Ukraine and Ukrainians.

The President stressed that the Russian occupiers kill residents of Ukraine for intimidation and pleasure. He noted that the world must understand what evil our country is fighting.

"The terrorist country continues to carry the Russian world in the form of shelling of civilians. On Saturday morning, Christmas Eve, in the downtown city. It's not military facilities, it's not a war by rules. This is terror, these are murders for the sake of intimidation and pleasure. The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against," the head of state wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday, December 24, the Russian occupation army staged another shelling of Kherson. The terrorists hit the city center. As a result of enemy shelling, there are many killed and wounded among civilians.