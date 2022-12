"We are even closer to Svatove: the occupiers took the "LNR administration" out of the occupied city,” Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The rats ran, the racists already feel the AFU approaching, so they collect the loot and go to Luhansk," Haidai reports.

Nevertheless, the enemy haunts the de-occupied villages of the Luhansk Region. They are bombarded around the clock, including with S-300 missiles, and began to launch Shaheds, Haidai writes.

There are 146 civilians in Nevske. Yesterday, pensioners there received their pensions for the first time. Residents have everything they need to live. But this residence there is extremely dangerous, because the fighting is around the village.

"The most difficult situation is in Bilohorivka - the enemies continue to attack, our defenders repel them around the clock," Haidai said.

Haidai also promised good news.

"The good news will be coming soon. We are going well in the direction of Svatove and Kreminna," summed up the head of the Luhansk Region.