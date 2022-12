Russian invaders again fired at the center of Kherson, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram.

As a result of the shelling, there are killed.

"People were killed, buildings were destroyed. The center of the city, day off, lots of people outside. All services are working, we are finding out the consequences," the official said.

During the past day, the Russians shelled the territory of the Kherson Region 74 times. The invaders beat with artillery, MLRS, mortars and tanks. According to him, the enemy mercilessly attacked the residential quarters of Kherson all day - 36 attacks were recorded.

Later, the Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych announced on Telegram that as of 1 p.m., it is known that the terrorist strike of the invaders killed 7 people, 58 Kherson residents were injured.

"They attacked the market, the shopping center, residential buildings, administrative buildings - the places where the most of the people are... There are no military facilities nearby. This is a targeted strike on peaceful people," said Yanushevych.

18 of the victims are in serious condition, now doctors are fighting for their lives.

Law enforcement officers began a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday morning, when many people were on the street, Russian troops fired at the center of Kherson.