Defenders Of Ukraine Eliminate 480 More Occupiers On December 24 - AFU General Staff

The Armed Forces yesterday eliminated 480 Russian soldiers. After that, the total losses of the enemy among the personnel increased to 101,430 killed. This is stated in the daily operational update of the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted by the department, the total losses of the enemy as of December 24 are:

- tanks ‒ 3,006 (+ 1) units,

- armored fighting vehicles ‒ 5,994 (+ 8) units,

- artillery systems - 1,988 (+ 4) units,

- MLRS - 418 (+ 4) units,

- air defense systems ‒ 212 (+ 0) units,

- aircraft - 283 (+ 0) units,

- helicopters - 267 (+ 0) units,

- operational-tactical level UAVs - 1,706 (+ 8),

- cruise missiles ‒ 653 (+ 0),

- ships/boats ‒ 16 (+ 0) units,

- vehicles and tank trucks - 4,627 (+ 5) units,

- special equipment ‒ 178 (+ 0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kupiansk, Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions," the General Staff noted in the statement.