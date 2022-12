Russians Again Hit Suburbs Of Zaporizhzhia, There Is Destruction - Regional Administration Head Starukh

The Russian occupiers struck the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia with missiles at night on December 24, and a gymnasium was destroyed.

This is stated in the message of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Starukh, on Telegram.

"Tonight, the enemy hit the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia with missiles. Several of them got into a gymnasium in the Stepnenska community. Houses nearby also suffered,” the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration said about this.

At the same time, Starukh specified that there were no wounded among people.