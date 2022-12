The Russian Federation is counting on Iran to replenish its missile arsenal. Nevertheless, Tehran is in no hurry to supply the aggressor state with ballistic missiles, since their use will increase the sanctions pressure on it.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov announced this in an interview with The New York Times.

To persuade Tehran to support it with missiles, he said, Russia offered the Iranian military industry scientific know-how, but so far Iran has refused to support Russia in supplying ballistic missiles, something Ukrainian officials had previously warned.

At the same time, according to a contract concluded in the summer, Russia acquired 1,700 so-called Shahed explosive drones from Iran. They are supplied in trenches. To date, the terrorist state has launched about 540 drones for tactical strikes along the front line and for attacks aimed at power plants, power line poles and electrical substations.