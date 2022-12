In Kyiv, on Saturday, December 24, emergency blackouts are still being applied. Previously developed schedules do not work. This was reported by the press service of DTEK Kyiv Grids.

Residents of the capital are urged to consume electricity economically.

"In Kyiv there are emergency blackouts. The stabilization shutdown schedules that have been compiled previously are currently not working. DTEK power engineers together with specialists of the Ukrenergo NEC, other emergency services and public authorities are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation more quickly. We believe in victory!" said the message.

You can check for current power outages at the link.