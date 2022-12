Russian troops again attacked the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Dnipropetrovsk region. December 24. More than 60 shells were sent by the Russians this night to the Nikopol District..." Reznichenko said in a statement.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, invaders from the Grads, Uragans and heavy artillery fired at three communities: Myrivska, Manhanetska and Chervonohryhorivska.

According to preliminary data, people were not injured.

In Manhanets, as a result of enemy shelling, garages and cars of an industrial enterprise, as well as property of a garden society, were damaged.

In other communities, power lines have been broken. The consequences of the strikes are still being clarified," Reznichenko said.

In the remaining areas, the night passed without alarm or enemy attacks.