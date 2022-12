During December 23, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of 10 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its morning operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the past day, the Russian occupiers launched 3 missile and 10 air strikes, in particular, on civil infrastructure in the Donetsk Region. The enemy also carried out 62 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, as a result of which civilian objects of the city of Kherson were damaged, there are victims among the civilian population.

The units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka in the Luhansk Region and Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Pivnichne, New York, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane and Maryinka in the Donetsk Region," the text of the document states.

- In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were found.

- In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy fired from mortars at the area of ​ ​ the village of Hirky, Sumy Region.

- In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, mortar and artillery attacks were carried out in the areas of the settlements of Huryiv, Veterynarne, Kudiyivka, Hoptivka, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Ambarne, Novomlynsk and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv Region.

- In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars and artillery at the districts of Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabayivka, Krokhmalne, Kharkiv Region and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka and Myasozharivka, Luhansk Region.

- In the Lyman direction, Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Krasnopopivka, Terny and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region fell under fire.

- In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery at areas of twenty-five settlements. Among them are Spirne, Berestove, Soledar, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Bila Hora, Dyliivka and Opytne of the Donetsk Region.

- In the Avdiivka direction, shelling was recorded near Kamyanka, Avdiivka, Vesele, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region. The enemy also launched an airstrike near Avdiivka.

- In the Novopavlivka direction, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Region fell under artillery fire.

- In Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, more than fifty settlements were shelled with rocket and barrel artillery. Among them - Vremivka, Malynivka, Dorohnianka, Mala Tokmachka Zaporizhzhia Region and Kherson, Havrylivka, Novodmytrivka, Burhunka, Inzhenerne and Chornobaivka in the Kherson Region.

The General Staff reported that due to significant losses of Russian troops, the occupation authorities continue to repurpose hospitals in the Luhansk Region into military hospitals - this happened with local medical institutions in Bilovodsk and Markivka.

According to the General Staff, on December 19, about 100 wounded enemy soldiers were brought to the surgical department of the district hospital, which is equipped for a military hospital.

Also, according to the summary, on December 22 in the Zaporizhzhia Region, the Defense Forces destroyed 2 artillery systems with ammunition, which caused more than 70 enemy soldiers to be injured. Information on the liquidated occupiers is being clarified.

During the day, Ukrainian aviation launched 13 attacks on the areas of personnel concentration and missile defense and an attack on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system.

In addition, units of missile forces and artillery hit 2 control points, 2 ammunition depots and 11 areas of concentration of manpower of the invaders.

The General Staff confirmed the downing of 9 enemy UAVs of various types.