High Anti-Corruption Court Extends Arrest Of State Fiscal Service Ex-Head Nasirov. He Will Celebrate New Year

The investigative judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court has extended the arrest of the former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov for another two months - until February 13, 2023.

This decision was made by a judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the court did not change the amount of bail - UAH 523 million.

If Nasirov contributes this amount, then he will leave the pre-trial detention center.

A number of restrictions and responsibilities will also be imposed on him.

Nasirov is suspected of allegedly receiving more than UAH 722 million of undue profit for actions related to VAT reimbursement to firms controlled by businessman Oleh Bakhmatiuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose for the former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative to posting bail in the amount of UAH 523 million.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office informed the former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov about the suspicion of receiving UAH 722 million in bribes, and the owner of the agricultural holding Oleh Bakhmatiuk of bribing him.