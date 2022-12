Warehouse Of All-Russian Institute of Light Alloys On Fire In Moscow

In Moscow, a warehouse with propane and acetylene gas cylinders caught fire on the territory of the All-Russian Institute of Light Alloys. Explosions were heard. This was reported by the Mash Telegram channel on Friday, December 23.

The channel writes that 400 gas cylinders were stored in the warehouse. There were large explosions at the scene, firefighters are working. The area of the fire is 100 square meters.

"A warehouse with 400 propane and acetylene gas cylinders is burning on the territory of the All-Russian Institute of Light Alloys in Moscow. Explosions still continue in the building on Gorbunov Street in the Mozhaisk district. The metropolitan firefighters are on the scene," it said.

The causes of the fire are currently unknown. The channel writes that the open fire was curbed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 23, a fire broke out in the territory of a military unit in garage boxes in the capital of the Russian Federation, Moscow.

Recall that in Moscow there was a large-scale fire in the MEGA Khimki shopping center, located on the Leningrad Highway, near the border of Moscow and the Moscow Region. Its area reached 17,000 square meters.

There was also a large-scale fire in the Russian city of Barnaul in the Altai Krai. A tire manufacturing facility was on fire.

After that, near Moscow, a fire broke out in the Stroypark shopping center in Balashikha, which was given the third rank of complexity.

Also in St. Petersburg, a fire occurred at a plant where engines are produced for the fleet of the Russian Federation.