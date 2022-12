Almost 500 Called Up Russians Dead Since Beginning Of "Partial Mobilization" In Russia - Media

As of December 23, as a result of hostilities in Ukraine, 456 Russians, drafted into the ranks of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation after the announcement of the so-called "partial mobilization" in the country, had already died.

This is stated in a joint investigation by BBC News and the Russian edition of Mediazona.

Journalists and volunteers constantly study open sources about the deaths of Russian soldiers. These can be both local government messages and media or social media posts.

On their basis, it was possible to establish that 492 mobilized by the Russians have died since the beginning of the "partial mobilization."

At the same time, 36 of them died not as a result of hostilities. They did not even have time to get to the territory of Ukraine.

Most of these deaths, according to the information, were due to alcohol intoxication. Some of those mobilized died due to accidents or suicide.

Journalists and volunteers also managed to establish the names of 10,500 Russian soldiers who have died since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Journalists note that they rely only on confirmed reports of the death of the military, so the above figure is far from the real level of losses of the Russian army.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 22, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information about the losses of Russian troops. Since the beginning of the invasion, the invaders have already lost more than 100,000 soldiers killed.

We also wrote that according to British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, during the ten months of the war, Russia lost half of the combat-ready army.