About 500 servicemen from the National Guard of the Russian Federation (Rosgvardiya) have arrived in Berdiansk (Zaporizhzhia Region).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to strengthen administrative and police measures in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region, about 500 servicemen from the Russian Guard arrived in the city of Berdiansk," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian defenders over the past day eliminated another 550 occupiers. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the losses of Russians made 100,950 soldiers killed.

Russian occupation troops used ammunition with white phosphorus during its Friday shelling of Kherson. This type of weapon is prohibited against civilians and civilian objects.

Earlier it was reported that on December 22, the Defense Forces repelled attacks by occupiers in areas of 19 settlements in four regions.

During the past day, the enemy launched 6 missile and 6 air strikes, in particular, on civilian facilities in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk Regions. The enemy also carried out more than 70 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.