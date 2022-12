Media In Russia Banned From Writing About Mobilization Amid Rumors Of Possible Second Wave Of Conscription

The Russian leadership ordered the federal media not to disseminate any information about the mobilization of citizens, even if it will come from officials or official authorities of the country.

The Russian publication The Moscow Times reported this, citing its own sources.

Several interlocutors familiar with this issue said that the Kremlin handed over the corresponding order to the media the day before.

"Before that, we could write about the current mobilization, and about possible scenarios and forecasts. Now all forecasts are put on the stop," said one of the interlocutors.

He stressed that the media were forbidden to quote the words of officials or authorities about possible mobilization. We are talking, for example, about the State Duma or the Federation Council of the Russian Federation.

The publication writes that at the same time, members of the Russian parliament did not receive such requirements from the Kremlin.

A member of one of the State Duma factions said that they comment on information about mobilization, since no one forbade them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 21, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the need to increase the number of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to 1.5 million people.

At the same time, President Vladimir Putin said that he agreed with the proposal of the Ministry of Defense.

Note that on September 21 of this year, the Russian president announced the so-called "partial mobilization" for conscription into the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces of about 300,000 people.

Although the head of the defense department of the Russian Federation later said that the task of "partial mobilization" was completed, Putin never issued a decree on its completion.

We also wrote that according to Russian media, after the New Year holidays, a new wave of mobilization will begin in Russia.