Due To Shortage Of Electricity, Kyiv Changes Trams And Trolleybuses On All Routes To Buses

Due to a shortage of electricity, Kyiv stopped the operation of trams and trolleybuses, replacing them on all routes with buses.

Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to the shortage of electricity, we decided to stop the operation of ground electric transport of the capital - trams and trolleybuses. Buses now run on all routes of ground electric transport," he said.

Klitschko noted that 222 buses were produced on the routes where trams and trolleybuses traveled - an additional 38 bus routes to replace trolleybuses, and 17 to replace trams.

In total, today on 126 bus routes of the city there are 440 buses - this is all the rolling stock of buses in the fleets of Kyiv.

Private carriers also provide transportation - a total of 846 buses operate on 98 routes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv since December 20 opened metro stations Maidan Nezalezhnosti and Khreshchatyk, which have been closed since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Currently, 50 stations out of 52 are open, two stations - Hydropark and Dnipro - are temporarily closed.