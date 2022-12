The Russian occupation troops again hit one of DTEK Energy's energy enterprises, as a result of which an employee was killed. The station stopped generating electricity. This was stated in the message of the DTEK Telegram channel on Friday, December 23.

"Today, December 23, the occupiers intensively fired at one of DTEK Energy's energy enterprises, as a result of which its equipment was damaged and the station stopped generating electricity. Unfortunately, due to the attack, an employee of the enterprise was killed, and another was injured," the report said.

The company notes that the aggressor's troops have already struck DTEK's energy facilities 21 times. Power engineers will begin restoring equipment when the shelling ends.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 22, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that it would be possible to stabilize the power system of Ukraine by the summer if there were no Russian shelling.

As a result of Russian attacks on the power system of Ukraine, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson were included in the list of cities in which distribution equipment was almost destroyed.

On December 21, as a result of morning enemy shelling of Kherson, two electrical substations were damaged and destroyed.