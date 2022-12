On Friday, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted 7 strikes on Russian occupiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian aviation during the day launched 7 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment," the statement said.

In addition, units of missile forces and artillery hit 2 control points, 2 ammunition depots and 11 areas of concentration of manpower of the invaders. Information on the losses of the occupiers is being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian defenders over the past day eliminated another 550 occupiers. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the losses of Russians is 100,950 soldiers killed.

Russian occupation troops used ammunition with white phosphorus during today's shelling of Kherson. This type of weapon is prohibited against civilians and civilian objects.

Earlier it was reported that on December 22, the Defense Forces repelled attacks by occupiers in areas of 19 settlements in four regions.