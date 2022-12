The Patriot air defense system will not be used against Iranian kamikaze drones, this will only be done as a last resort.

The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Of course (Iranian drones will not be shot down by Patriot air defense - Ed.). I think that in extreme cases the application is possible, because today we have Iris-T and NASAMS, which also knocked down Shaheds. I want to say that although Shahed has a hitting part not as big as a rocket, but if it hits an important object, it will lead to more damage than we lose a rocket," Ihnat said.

He also stressed that the new air defense complex will drive enemy aviation from the borders of Ukraine.

Previously, it was explained why it is important not to publish the flight numbers of the downed Shaheds. So, each of the Russian-Iranian "mopeds" has its own unique number. Each kamikaze drone is pre-programmed and sent along a unique route. During the flight, the drone is not adjusted. Most of these drones are shot down by our air defense, but the Russians do not have to know which of the "mopeds" were shot down. And a photo of a downed aircraft with a unique number can give this information. Knowing that it was possible to "hunt down" the Ukrainian air defense, the Russians will know what areas of our sky are covered.

Recall that on the night of Monday, December 19, Russia attacked Ukraine with 35 Shahed kamikaze drones, 30 of them were shot down by air defense forces.