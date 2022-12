Holders of Eurobonds of Ukrzaliznytsia JSC have agreed to delay payments for 2 years on Eurobonds in the amount of USD 895 million.

The chairman of the board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company Oleksandr Kamyshyn announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have successfully completed the restructuring of our Eurobonds worth USD 895 million. The main conditions are similar to the restructuring of sovereign debt: the payment of the principal debt is delayed for 2 years (from 2024 to 2026 and from 2026 to 2028); coupon payments, which occurred in 2023-2024, are delayed until January 2025. Thus, we significantly reduced the financial burden for the next two years," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2021, Ukrzaliznytsia placed Eurobonds for USD 300 million for a period of 5 years.

In July 2019, Ukrzaliznytsia issued Eurobonds worth USD 500 million.