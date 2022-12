Russian occupation troops used ammunition with white phosphorus during its Friday shelling of Kherson. This type of weapon is prohibited against civilians and civilian objects.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR).

It is noted that since the liberation of Kherson from Russian troops, the invaders bombard the city daily with artillery, and periodically launch missile attacks on it.

However, today, December 23, Kherson came under fire from ammunition with white phosphorus.

The Center for National Resistance also published footage of today's shelling of Kherson by eyewitnesses.

The video shows white clumps of phosphorus descending to the surface in the sky.

Under Protocol III of the UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW or CCWC) of 1980, white phosphorus munitions are prohibited from being used against civilians and civilian facilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, December 23, Russian troops fired on the Korabelnyi District of Kherson. Russian shells hit a kindergarten.

We also wrote that over the past day, the occupiers fired on the right-bank part of the Kherson Region more than 60 times. As a result of shelling, there are killed and wounded.