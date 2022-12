On the morning of December 23, a car with two occupiers exploded in the center of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance.

So, it is noted that both were hospitalized as a result of a car explosion that occurred near Horkyi Park in Melitopol at 11 a.m.

It is reported that one of the occupiers lost his limbs, and the other is in serious condition in intensive care.

Recall that this is not the first case of a car explosion with Russians. On December 22, collaborator Andrii Shtepa was blown up in Kakhovka and died on the spot.

“The Center for National Resistance recalls that collaborationism is unhealthy. No one needs traitors: neither those who they betrayed, nor those for whom they betrayed, nor other traitors," the message wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers are preparing for street battles in the center of Melitopol, placing concrete fortifications in the center.

Russian occupation troops are building fortifications in Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia Region and deny intentions to leave the city, reminiscent of the retreat of invaders from Kherson.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers gather Ukrainian children to take them to the Russian Federation for propaganda or use as a human shield.