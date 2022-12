Deputy In Russia Demands That Putin Be Held Accountable For Using Word "War"

Nikita Yuferev, a municipal deputy from St. Petersburg, called for President Vladimir Putin to be prosecuted for using the word "war" during a speech on December 22.

The Russian deputy reported this on his Twitter account.

Yuferev recalled that Putin said the following words during his speech: "Our goal is not to spin this flywheel of a military conflict, but on the contrary, to end this war."

"But there was no decree on the end of the special military operation (SMO), no war was declared. Several thousand people have already been sued for such words about the war. I have sent an appeal to the authorities to bring Putin to justice for spreading fakes about the army," the deputy wrote.

In confirmation of his words, he published his appeal to the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov and the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

In it, he notes that Putin uses the word "war" to spread known false information about the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation under the guise of reliable reports.

It should be noted that the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation has an article under which people who have committed the above-mentioned violation can be prosecuted.

It was introduced specifically to force the Russians to speak less of the truth about Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 5, members of the Moscow Duma appealed to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and asked him to issue a decree to end the so-called "partial mobilization" in the country.

In early September, a group of municipal deputies of St. Petersburg proposed to the State Duma of the Russian Federation to accuse Putin of treason due to the invasion of Ukraine.