Prigozhin Wants To Send All Those Who Oppose War To "Penalty Battalion" So That “They Die As Heroes"

The owner of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, believes that all Russian oppositionists and those who oppose the war should be sent to the front in a "penalty battalion" so that "they die as heroes."

His personal press service writes about it.

"I globally disagree with the state's policy in that all the "Navalny-like" were given the opportunity to flee abroad. They should have been collected, formed into one penal battalion and handed over to me. And don't doubt that all of them would have died as heroes," Prigozhin said.

His statement was made after it became known about the visit of the owner of the Wagner PMC to the high-security prison where politician Alexei Navalny is serving his sentence. In this colony, Prigozhin recruited prisoners for the war in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, mercenaries from the Wagner PMC arrived at the border with Ukraine to prepare a provocation.

Also, the Russian private military company Wagner received permission to recruit prisoners in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk Region.

Also, the Wagner PMC began to recruit mercenaries in prisons in Africa.