In the Kyiv Region, the situation with energy supply is gradually improving. Nevertheless, the electricity deficit is about 50%. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksii Kuleba.

He noted that first of all, electricity is supplied to critical infrastructure facilities, such as hospitals, as well as water and heat supply systems.

According to Kuleba, the electricity supply situation in the region has become better. In particular, in Bila Tserkva, Vasylkiv, Fastiv, power engineers managed to get on the blackout schedule 4/4. The schedule is similar in the Vyshhorod area.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of December 23, heat and water supply in Kyiv is supplied normally. Emergency blackouts continue.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that it will be possible to stabilize the power system of Ukraine by the summer, if there is no Russian shelling.