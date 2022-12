Although Russia is running out of missiles, it is trying hard to increase the production of Kh-101 missiles, production is higher than analysts estimated. This was reported by Long War magazine.

Western export control significantly limited the possibilities of missile production in the Russian Federation. At the same time, the journalists' investigation indicates an increase in purchases of microcircuits through third countries.

To analyze the production capacity, the author refers to the serial numbers of the missiles. Each Kh-101 missile has a unique 13-digit serial number. The first three digits "315" mean the code of the Raduga design bureau. The next three numbers indicate the version of the missile - usually it is either "648" or "263". All missiles with the number "263" are most likely made after 2021. The author comes to this assumption based on the following digits of the serial number, which mean the quarter and year of production. The last characters indicate the batch and the number of the missile in it.

In Russia, missiles are actually used from the production line, which may indicate a reduction in stocks. At the same time, the Kremlin probably managed to increase the production of missiles. Initial estimates of three missiles per month turned out to be incorrect. Since 2018, the Russian Federation has produced at least one Kh-101 every four days.

Ukrainian air defense shot down a missile, the serial number of which was only partially established. Based on the available numbers (ХХХХ82824ХХХ - serial number symbols known), the author assumes that the Kh-101 was made in the second quarter of 2022 from 7th batch. The number of the missile was 20. Based on 20 as the minimum batch of deliveries, it is concluded that the Russian Federation has made at least 402 missiles since 2018. Thus, it turns out that in 1,698 days, the Russian Federation produced 402 missiles - that's 0.24 missile per day. That is, one product is assembled in about 4 days.

At the same time, it is emphasized that the estimate may be inaccurate due to limited data.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the last mass missile attack took place last Friday, December 16. Then Russia launched 76 missiles of various types over Ukraine.

As a result of the attack, 9 electricity generation facilities, as well as facilities for its transmission, were damaged.

We also wrote that the American agency NASA published satellite images of Ukraine during the blackout