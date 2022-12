On Friday, December 23, a Russian ship capable of carrying Kalibr cruise missiles entered the Black Sea. This was reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In the Black Sea there are 9 enemy ships on combat duty, of which 1 carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles. The total volley is 4 missiles," the report said.

In addition, two warships are in the Sea of ​ ​ Azov, but the presence of Kalibr cruise missiles in service with them is not reported.

Also, the presence in the Mediterranean Sea of nine Russian ships at once was recorded, of which five are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles. Their total salvo is potentially 72 missiles.

It should be noted that for the last time the appearance of missile ships armed with Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea was reported by the Ukrainian military before the massive missile strike on December 16.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation army can probably repeat a massive rocket attack on the territory of Ukraine on December 22 or 23.