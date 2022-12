The Cabinet of Ministers decided to terminate the agreement with the government of Belarus on air traffic. The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reported this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on air traffic, signed in Minsk on July 17, 1995, has been terminated," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers banned the use of Ukrainian airspace by aircraft registered in Belarus from May 29, 2021.

Ukraine stopped air traffic with Belarus from May 26, 2021. Such a decision was taken after the Belarusian controllers reported on May 23, 2021 about the mining of the Ryanair airliner, which was on its way from Athens (Greece) to Vilnius (Lithuania), to make an emergency landing in Minsk. After landing in Belarus, law enforcement officers detained the founder of the NEXTA Telegram opposition channel, Roman Protasevich, and his girlfriend.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said at the time that it was absolutely unacceptable to force the Athens-Vilnius flight to land in Minsk, and any violations of the rules of international transport should have consequences.

The Cabinet of Ministers also proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to suspend the Agreement on cooperation in the field of labor migration with the Russian Federation and Belarus.