The State Property Fund announced an online auction on January 17 in the ProZorro.Sales system for the privatization of the Ust-Dunaisk seaport (Odesa Region) with a starting price of UAH 60 million.

This is stated in the message of the fund, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that this will be the first sale of a seaport during the independence of Ukraine.

"Before the war, almost everyone forgot about Ust-Dunaisk. Major investments went to other seaports. But this year, Ust-Dunaisk began to play an important role in world food security. It was one of the first to resume work after the start of a full-scale invasion by the Russian army. It has great potential for the development of Ukrainian food exports. This requires investments that private business can bring," said Rustem Umerov, chairman of the State Property Fund.

After the outbreak of war, the port was blocked, but on April 1 it resumed operations.

"That day the first ship came out of there. The port has since passed 153,000 tons of grain for export. In addition, it handles imported goods, for example, salt, rice. Since April 1, the port has exceeded 58,300 tons of imported consumer goods. For January-September 2022, Ust-Dunaisk received UAH 848,000 in net profit," the report said.

The port consists of three assets: the port itself in the city of Vylkove, Odesa Region, the port station Kiliia in the city of the same name and the base for servicing special ships - lampposts on the Shabash Island.

Directly loading and unloading operations are carried out in the port station of Kiliia, which is located on 54 km of the Danube River.

Passport depths at the berth make 3 m, actual - 1.5 m.

