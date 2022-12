On Friday, December 23, the Russian military again shelled the Korabelnyi District of Kherson, now it is known about two killed.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that in the morning a kindergarten came under fire.

The blast wave and debris of shells in the building shattered windows.

There are no casualties from this terrorist attack.

Soon, the occupiers again shelled the Korabelnyi District of the city.

"Another shelling of the Korabelnyi District. The homes of Kherson residents near the city center were destroyed. People left their homes with horror, realizing that the enemy was firing at civilians," the head of the military administration wrote.

Rescuers, law enforcement officers and doctors are working at the scene of the shelling.

Now we know about two killed - a man and a woman.

Ambulance crews are assisting the injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 22, the Russians shelled the settlements of the Kherson region 61 times, in particular, the occupiers shelled the residential quarters of Kherson 30 times.

Due to enemy shelling last day in the Kherson Region, 1 person was killed, two more were injured.