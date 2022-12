May Be Left Without Light And Heating. Residents Of Kherson Advised To Evacuate

The authorities of Kherson recommend the residents of the city to take care of their own safety and evacuate. There is a risk that townspeople may be left without electricity and water.

This is reported by the Ministry of Reintegration.

It is noted that the military leadership of the Kherson Region appealed to residents of the Ostriv neighborhood to evacuate.

"Due to constant enemy shelling, this part of the city remains a zone of increased danger, the message states. There is a high probability that residents may be left without electricity, heating and water supply. Therefore, people are recommended to temporarily leave for safer regions of Ukraine," the message says.

To apply for a free evacuation, you need to contact the hotline of the Kherson Regional Military Administration: 0800330951 or (091) 481-78-45.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 22, the occupiers shelled the Kherson Region 61 times, of which 30 were targeted at Kherson. 1 person was killed, 2 others were injured.

In addition, in the morning of December 23, the occupiers shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, targeting the territory of a kindergarten.